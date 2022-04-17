Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space

Mark Vargas, Operations Safety Manager, checks the time after the NROL-85 mission aboard a Falcon-9 rocket successfully launched from Space Launch Complex 4 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 17, 2022. After every launch, the launch support team ensures that the pad and surrounding area and is clear and safe of any hazards before releasing supporting agencies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

