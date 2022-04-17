Jennifer Tillery, Pad Safety Specialist and Launch Support Team Chief checks her watch before the NROL-85 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 4 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 17, 2022. This is the first time in history that the National Reconnaissance Office reused a booster from a previous launch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 13:21
|Photo ID:
|7146502
|VIRIN:
|220417-F-HB409-1030
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.64 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space
