Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space [Image 2 of 3]

    Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Jennifer Tillery, Pad Safety Specialist and Launch Support Team Chief checks her watch before the NROL-85 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 4 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 17, 2022. This is the first time in history that the National Reconnaissance Office reused a booster from a previous launch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 13:21
    Photo ID: 7146502
    VIRIN: 220417-F-HB409-1030
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.64 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space
    Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space
    Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LST
    NRO
    SpaceX
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    VSFB
    Launch Support Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT