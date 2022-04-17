Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space

Jennifer Tillery, Pad Safety Specialist and Launch Support Team Chief checks her watch before the NROL-85 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 4 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 17, 2022. This is the first time in history that the National Reconnaissance Office reused a booster from a previous launch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

