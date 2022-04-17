Drew Sapp, UPC Systems Safety Engineer, smiles before the NROL-85 mission aboard a Faclon-9 rocket launches from Space Launch Complex 4 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 17, 2022. This is the first time in history that the National Reconnaissance Office has reused a booster from a previous launch. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2022 Date Posted: 04.17.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7146501 VIRIN: 220417-F-HB409-1029 Resolution: 8256x5358 Size: 23.78 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission First, Safety Always: Launch Support Team Safeguards Assured Access to Space [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.