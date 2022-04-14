CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and his wife, Sharene Brown, read a historic marker at the Rosa Parks memorial at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 14, 2022. Brown visited the Rosa Parks memorial and was presented a replica of the memorial before departing Maxwell AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Furstenau)

Date Taken: 04.14.2022
Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US