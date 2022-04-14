Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell [Image 3 of 5]

    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and his wife, Sharene Brown, read a historic marker at the Rosa Parks memorial at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 14, 2022. Brown visited the Rosa Parks memorial and was presented a replica of the memorial before departing Maxwell AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:04
    Photo ID: 7145745
    VIRIN: 220414-F-XM554-1062
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell [Image 5 of 5], by AB Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Chief of Staff
    civil rights movement
    Air University
    Rosa Parks
    42nd Air Base Wing

