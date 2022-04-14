Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and his wife, Sharene Brown, read a historic marker at the Rosa Parks memorial at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 14, 2022. Brown visited the Rosa Parks memorial and was presented a replica of the memorial before departing Maxwell AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 17:04
|Photo ID:
|7145745
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-XM554-1062
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell [Image 5 of 5], by AB Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
