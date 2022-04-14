CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell

U.S. Air Force Col. Michelle Tarkowski, 42nd Air Base Wing vice commander, Ian Mangum, 42nd Force Support Squadron assistant logistics superintendent, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, and his wife, Sharene Brown, pose for a picture in front of the Rosa Parks memorial at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 14, 2022. The memorial, designed and constructed by Mangum, was officially unveiled during the 65th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ arrest, Dec. 1, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Furstenau)

