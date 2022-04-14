Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell [Image 1 of 5]

    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    An Air University Airman poses for a photo with a replica of the Rosa Parks memorial on Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, April 14, 2022. Col. Michelle Tarkowski, 42nd Air Base Wing vice commander, presented the replica to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, as a gift from Col. Eries Mentzer, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:04
    Photo ID: 7145735
    VIRIN: 220414-F-TV052-1001
    Resolution: 7700x5133
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell
    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell
    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell
    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell
    CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Chief of Staff
    civil rights movement
    Air University
    Rosa Parks
    42nd Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT