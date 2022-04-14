U.S. Air Force Col. Michelle Tarkowski, 42nd Air Base Wing vice commander, gives a Rosa Parks memorial replica to Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 14, 2022. Rosa Parks not only served as a civil rights revolutionist but a U.S. Army Air Corps civilian on Maxwell Air Force base during the 1940s. The statue was built to honor her commitment toward equal rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Furstenau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 17:04 Photo ID: 7145747 VIRIN: 220414-F-XM554-1044 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.92 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF receives Rosa Parks memorial replica from 42nd Air Base Wing commander during visit to Maxwell [Image 5 of 5], by AB Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.