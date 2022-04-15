Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy Invictus Games welcome event [Image 13 of 16]

    U.S. Embassy Invictus Games welcome event

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith, Team U.S. Captain, imbraces the Ukrainian Team Captain during the U.S. Embassy the Hague, Netherlands welcome event April 15, 2022. The event brought together the Ukrainian and U.S. competitors in preparation for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 which are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe)

