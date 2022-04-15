Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith, Team U.S. Captain, makes remarks during the U.S. Embassy the Hague, Netherlands welcome event, April 15, 2022. The event brought together the Ukrainian and U.S. competitors in preparation for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 which are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.15.2022 15:24 Photo ID: 7145511 VIRIN: 220410-M-JX937-0240 Resolution: 7404x4936 Size: 2.99 MB Location: THE HAGUE, NL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Embassy Invictus Games welcome event [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.