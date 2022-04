U.S. Embassy Invictus Games welcome event

Team U.S. competitors take a photo with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex during the U.S. Embassy the Hague, Netherlands, welcome event, April 15, 2022. The event brought together the Ukrainian and U.S. competitors in preparation for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 which are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

