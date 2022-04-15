Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy The Hague Invictus Games Welcome Event [Image 1 of 16]

    U.S. Embassy The Hague Invictus Games Welcome Event

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Melissa Espinales 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith, Team U.S. Captain,(left) and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, prepare to lead the parade of Team U.S. and Ukrainian competitors during the U.S. Embassy the Hague, Netherlands, welcome event, April 15, 2022. The event brought together the Ukrainian and U.S. competitors in preparation for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 which are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Espinales)

