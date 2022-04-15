U.S. Embassy The Hague Invictus Games Welcome Event

Retired Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smith, Team U.S. Captain,(left) and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, prepare to lead the parade of Team U.S. and Ukrainian competitors during the U.S. Embassy the Hague, Netherlands, welcome event, April 15, 2022. The event brought together the Ukrainian and U.S. competitors in preparation for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 which are composed of 20 nations, over 500 military competitors, April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Espinales)

