    Field Trip: robotics students check out EOD robot capabilities [Image 7 of 7]

    Field Trip: robotics students check out EOD robot capabilities

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    96th Troop Command

    Washington National Guard Soldiers with 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 96th Troop Command, host students from the North Thurston High School Robotics Enrichment Program on Camp Murray, Wash., March 31, 2022. The students toured the company area and received a hands-on demonstration of explosive ordnance disposal robot capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    EOD
    Robots
    Washington National Guard
    96th Troop Command
    741st Ordnance Battalion
    319th Ordnance Company

