Field Trip: robotics students check out EOD robot capabilities

Washington National Guard Sgt. Kevin Gines, a team leader with the 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 96th Troop Command, explains remote operating technology to a student from the North Thurston High School Robotics Enrichment Program on Camp Murray, Wash., March 31, 2022. The students toured the company area and received a hands-on demonstration of explosive ordnance disposal robot capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

Date Taken: 03.31.2022 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US