Field Trip: robotics students check out EOD robot capabilities

Washington National Guard Soldiers with 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 96th Troop Command, host students from the North Thurston High School Robotics Enrichment Program on Camp Murray, Wash., March 31, 2022. The students toured the company area and received a hands-on demonstration of explosive ordnance disposal robot capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

