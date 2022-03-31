Washington National Guard 1st Lt. Joe Webster, commander of the 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 96th Troop Command, discusses remote operating technology with a student from the North Thurston High School Robotics Enrichment Program on Camp Murray, Wash., March 31, 2022. The students toured the company area and received a hands-on demonstration of explosive ordnance disposal robot capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 20:37
|Photo ID:
|7144454
|VIRIN:
|220331-Z-YS961-882
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Field Trip: robotics students check out EOD robot capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
