AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month

Mary Jernigan (left), 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) sexual assault response coordinator, and Lisa Holt, 97th AMW sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate, speak to Airmen from the 97th Training Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2022. During the training, Jernigan and Holt briefed the students on the different types of reports they can make, what resources are available to them, as well as what they can expect throughout a sexual assault case. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

