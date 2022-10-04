Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month

    AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Mary Jernigan (left), 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) sexual assault response coordinator, and Lisa Holt, 97th AMW sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate, speak to Airmen from the 97th Training Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2022. During the training, Jernigan and Holt briefed the students on the different types of reports they can make, what resources are available to them, as well as what they can expect throughout a sexual assault case. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:30
    Photo ID: 7143435
    VIRIN: 220410-F-YW496-1152
    Resolution: 5958x3972
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month

    SARC
    SAPR
    Altus AFB
    SAPR training
    97 AMW

