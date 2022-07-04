Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month [Image 3 of 4]

    AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Pavelschak, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) vice commander, addresses 97th AMW leaders during their training at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 7, 2022. The leaders walked through a sexual assault scenario to solidify their roles and responsibilities during the process, as well as answer related questions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

