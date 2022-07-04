97th Air Mobility Wing leaders listen to a sexual assault scenario during Sexual Assault Prevention and Response training at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 7, 2022. During the training, leaders learned about the different departments directly involved in a sexual assault case and the roles and responsibilities they have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 13:30 Photo ID: 7143433 VIRIN: 220407-F-YW496-1006 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.01 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.