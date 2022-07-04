97th Air Mobility Wing leaders listen to a sexual assault scenario during Sexual Assault Prevention and Response training at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 7, 2022. During the training, leaders learned about the different departments directly involved in a sexual assault case and the roles and responsibilities they have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|04.07.2022
|04.14.2022 13:30
|7143433
|220407-F-YW496-1006
|6192x4128
|2.01 MB
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|0
|0
AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month
