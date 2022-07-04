Mary Jernigan, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) sexual assault prevention and response (SAPR) coordinator, explains the SAPR program to 97th AMW leaders at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 7, 2022. Jernigan coordinates 24/7 victim care and case management for adult sexual assault victims. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 13:30
|Photo ID:
|7143432
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-YW496-1003
|Resolution:
|4833x3222
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AAFB SARC promotes readiness during Sexual Assault Awareness month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT