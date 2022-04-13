Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd

Parents and children from the 48th Fighter Wing gather around an F-15E Strike Eagle during a Bring your Child to Work Day hosted by the 492nd Fighter Squadron, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 13, 2022. Some of the events included a visit to Aircrew Flight Equipment, a tour of the flight control tower, and the opportunity to try out flight simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)
