Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd

A parent and his children from the 48th Fighter Wing learn about the F-15E Strike

Eagle during a Bring your Child to Work Day hosted by the 492nd Fighter Squadron, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 13, 2022. Some of the events included a visit to Aircrew Flight Equipment, a tour of the flight control tower, and the opportunity to try out flight simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

