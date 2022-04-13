Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd [Image 15 of 15]

    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A parent and his children from the 48th Fighter Wing learn about the F-15E Strike
    Eagle during a Bring your Child to Work Day hosted by the 492nd Fighter Squadron, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 13, 2022. Some of the events included a visit to Aircrew Flight Equipment, a tour of the flight control tower, and the opportunity to try out flight simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 10:30
    Photo ID: 7142914
    VIRIN: 220413-F-AF991-0148
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd
    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15
    Lakenheath
    48 FW
    Military Child
    492nd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT