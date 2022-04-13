Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd

    Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Children of Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing descend from a stand during a Bring your Child to Work Day hosted by the 492nd Fighter Squadron, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 13, 2022. Some of the events included a visit to Aircrew Flight Equipment, a tour of the flight control tower, and the opportunity to try out flight simulators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

