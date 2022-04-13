Strolling through the nest: Bring Your Child to Work Day at the 492nd

Children of Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing learn about the F-15E Strike
Eagle during a Bring your Child to Work Day hosted by the 492nd Fighter Squadron, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 13, 2022. The children had the opportunity to take a closer look at some of the things Airmen stationed at RAF Lakenheath get to experience as part of their day-to-day jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 10:30
|Photo ID:
|7142912
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-AF991-0139
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
