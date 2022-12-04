Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corrosion Control at MacDill [Image 4 of 7]

    Corrosion Control at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kurtis Geiger, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 6th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control unit, poses in a spray-booth at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2022. The 6th MXS corrosion control facility ensures that important aircraft components are preserved and protected from the elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:24
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Fabrication Flight
    6th Maintenance Squadron
    Corrosion Control Unit

