Corrosion Control at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Miller, a 6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, poses with personal protective equipment in the corrosive control facility at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2022. The 6th MXS corrosion control facility ensures that important aircraft components are preserved and protected from the elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

