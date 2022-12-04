U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kurtis Geiger, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 6th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control unit, points to a vinyl decal in the corrosion control facility at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2022. The 6th MXS corrosion control facility maintains vinyl decals on aircraft parts in addition to ensuring important aircraft components are preserved and protected from the elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:23 Photo ID: 7142723 VIRIN: 220412-F-CC148-1058 Resolution: 4246x3033 Size: 2.16 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corrosion Control at MacDill [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.