U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kurtis Geiger, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 6th Maintenance Squadron corrosion control unit, poses in a spray-booth at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 12, 2022. The 6th MXS corrosion control facility ensures that important aircraft components are preserved and protected from the elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 08:23 Photo ID: 7142721 VIRIN: 220412-F-CC148-1069 Resolution: 3695x2078 Size: 4.03 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corrosion Control at MacDill [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.