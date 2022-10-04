220410-N-DF558-2005 EAST CHINA SEA (April 10, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Corby Bivans, left, from Las Vegas, and Chief Logistics Specialist Duc Trinh, front center, from Oakland, California, both assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, alongside military leaders with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) observe a sonar module in the combat direction center aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During bilateral exercises between Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and JMSDF, the two navies strengthened all-domain awareness and maneuvers across a distributed maritime environment. Bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 21:35 Photo ID: 7142248 VIRIN: 220410-N-DF558-2005 Resolution: 3521x2347 Size: 838.24 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors and JMSDF military leaders observe a sonar module [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.