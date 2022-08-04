Abraham Lincoln greets JMSDF

22040-N-VI910-3161 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 8, 2022) An SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), prepares to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During bilateral exercises between Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and JMSDF, the two navies strengthened all-domain awareness and maneuvers across a distributed maritime environment. Bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

