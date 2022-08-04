Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln greets JMSDF [Image 2 of 8]

    Abraham Lincoln greets JMSDF

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    22040-N-VI910-3145 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 8, 2022) Sideboys salute Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. INABA Tadayuki, commander of Escort Division 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During bilateral exercises between Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and JMSDF, the two navies strengthened all-domain awareness and maneuvers across a distributed maritime environment. Bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

