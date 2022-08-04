22040-N-VI910-3145 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 8, 2022) Sideboys salute Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Capt. INABA Tadayuki, commander of Escort Division 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During bilateral exercises between Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and JMSDF, the two navies strengthened all-domain awareness and maneuvers across a distributed maritime environment. Bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Javier Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 21:35
|Photo ID:
|7142243
|VIRIN:
|220408-N-VI910-3145
|Resolution:
|2328x3492
|Size:
|733.04 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln greets JMSDF [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT