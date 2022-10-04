Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors and JMSDF military leaders observe a sonar module [Image 6 of 8]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors and JMSDF military leaders observe a sonar module

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.10.2022

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    220410-N-DF558-2001 EAST CHINA SEA (April 10, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Corby Bivans, left, from Las Vegas, and Chief Logistics Specialist Duc Trinh, front center, from Oakland, California, both assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, alongside military leaders with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) observe a sonar module in the combat direction center aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). During bilateral exercises between Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and JMSDF, the two navies strengthened all-domain awareness and maneuvers across a distributed maritime environment. Bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aleksandr Freutel)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 21:35
    Photo ID: 7142247
    VIRIN: 220410-N-DF558-2001
    Resolution: 3760x2507
    Size: 846.44 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    CVN 72
    CONAC
    Navy Carrier Centennial

