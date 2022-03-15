Safety through radio

Senior Airman Troy Stanley, 15th Operation Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Shop, grounds a generator to operate the Tactical Navigation System at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 15, 2022. The Hickam RAWS shop technicians aid in the safety of military aircraft taking off and landing on the flightline to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

