Safety through radio

Senior Airman Troy Stanley, 15th Operation Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Shop, connects the azimuth monitor to the Tactical Navigation System for a training exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 15, 2022. The TACAN is a radio air-navigation system that provides aircrew distance information as a guide to show their geographical location and is usually used by combat controllers in remote airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7142044
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-GM429-0004
|Resolution:
|5261x3507
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
