    Safety through radio [Image 2 of 4]

    Safety through radio

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Troy Stanley, 15th Operation Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Shop, grounds a generator to operate the Tactical Navigation System at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 15, 2022. Along with operating the TACAN, the Hickam RAWS technicians maintain and install everything from weather equipment and radios to ground control and navigational aids on Oahu and the Big Island for military crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7142043
    VIRIN: 220315-F-GM429-0001
    Resolution: 4256x2837
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety through radio [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSS
    JBPHH
    USAF
    TACAN

