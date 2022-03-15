Senior Airman Troy Stanley, 15th Operation Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Shop, grounds a generator to operate the Tactical Navigation System at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 15, 2022. Along with operating the TACAN, the Hickam RAWS technicians maintain and install everything from weather equipment and radios to ground control and navigational aids on Oahu and the Big Island for military crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7142043
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-GM429-0001
|Resolution:
|4256x2837
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Safety through radio [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
