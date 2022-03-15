Safety through radio

Senior Airman Troy Stanley, 15th Operation Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Shop, starts the generator to run the Tactical Navigation System for a training exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 15, 2022. The TACAN is a radio air-navigation system that provides aircrew distance information as a guide to show their geographical location and is usually used by combat controllers in remote airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

