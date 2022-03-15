Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety through radio [Image 1 of 4]

    Safety through radio

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Troy Stanley, 15th Operation Support Squadron Radar, Airfield and Weather Systems Shop, starts the generator to run the Tactical Navigation System for a training exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 15, 2022. The TACAN is a radio air-navigation system that provides aircrew distance information as a guide to show their geographical location and is usually used by combat controllers in remote airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    OSS
    JBPHH
    USAF
    TACAN

