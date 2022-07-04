U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Cory Schmidt, aircrew flight equipment technician, 114th Fighter Wing, poses for a photo with a Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 7, 2022. JHMCS are worn during flight by pilots who fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 13:05 Photo ID: 7141394 VIRIN: 220407-Z-FF222-1014 Resolution: 2467x3701 Size: 8.64 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.