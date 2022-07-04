U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jaden Krump (left), aircrew flight equipment technician, 114th Fighter Wing, issues a Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System to U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Anthony Demma, pilot, 114th Fighter Wing, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 7, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.