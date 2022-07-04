Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 6 of 10]

    114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Cory Schmidt (left) and U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jaden Krump, both aircrew flight equipment technicians, 114th Fighter Wing, complete G-suit post flight inspections during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 7, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

