114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Cory Schmidt, aircrew flight equipment technician, 114th Fighter Wing, poses for a photo with a Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 7, 2022. JHMCS are worn during flight by pilots who fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|04.07.2022
|04.13.2022 13:05
|YUMA, AZ, US
