Maj. Joshua Sollee, incoming 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, makes remarks during the 378th EMXS change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2022. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 02:23
|Photo ID:
|7140536
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-LC363-1100
|Resolution:
|5451x3066
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 378th EMXS change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT