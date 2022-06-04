Maj. Joshua Sollee, incoming 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, makes remarks during the 378th EMXS change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2022. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:23 Photo ID: 7140536 VIRIN: 220406-F-LC363-1100 Resolution: 5451x3066 Size: 4.43 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th EMXS change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.