Maj. Jeffrey Irwin, right, outgoing 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 378th EMXS change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2022. The passing of a unit's guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:23 Photo ID: 7140533 VIRIN: 220406-F-LC363-1060 Resolution: 3922x2451 Size: 3.77 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th EMXS change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.