    378th EMXS change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    378th EMXS change of command ceremony

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Joshua Sollee, right, incoming 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 378th EMXS change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2022. The passing of a unit's guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

