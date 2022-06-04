Maj. Joshua Sollee, right, incoming 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 378th EMXS change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2022. The passing of a unit's guidon symbolizes a transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:23 Photo ID: 7140535 VIRIN: 220406-F-LC363-1065 Resolution: 3779x2362 Size: 3.63 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th EMXS change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.