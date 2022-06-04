Maj. Jeffrey Irwin, right, outgoing 378th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron commander, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, during the 378th EMXS change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2022. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to members of the armed services who distinguish themselves by outstanding service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman)

