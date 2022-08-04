114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Josh Groeneweg, 114th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, patrols the flight line on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 8, 2022. Groeneweg was part of a dedicated patrol team that maintained security of assets and personnel from the 114th Fighter Wing during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

