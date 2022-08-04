Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 5 of 7]

    114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jared Mangenhausen, 114th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, guards an F-16 from the 114th Fighter Wing on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 8, 2022. Mangenhausen was part of a dedicated patrol team that maintained security of assets and personnel from the 114th Fighter Wing during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:01
    Photo ID: 7140495
    VIRIN: 220408-Z-FF222-1011
    Resolution: 2968x2200
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAWTS-1
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 Fighter Wing
    WTI 2-22

