U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jared Mangenhausen, 114th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, guards an F-16 from the 114th Fighter Wing on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 8, 2022. Mangenhausen was part of a dedicated patrol team that maintained security of assets and personnel from the 114th Fighter Wing during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 02:01
|Photo ID:
|7140495
|VIRIN:
|220408-Z-FF222-1011
|Resolution:
|2968x2200
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
