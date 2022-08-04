U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jared Mangenhausen, 114th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, guards an F-16 from the 114th Fighter Wing on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 8, 2022. Mangenhausen was part of a dedicated patrol team that maintained security of assets and personnel from the 114th Fighter Wing during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:01 Photo ID: 7140495 VIRIN: 220408-Z-FF222-1011 Resolution: 2968x2200 Size: 4.48 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.