U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jared Mangenhausen, 114th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, protects an F-16 during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 8, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:01 Photo ID: 7140497 VIRIN: 220408-Z-FF222-1016 Resolution: 1660x2490 Size: 3.06 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.