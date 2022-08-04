Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 4 of 7]

    114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jared Mangenhausen, 114th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, patrols the flight line on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 8, 2022. Mangenhausen was part of a dedicated patrol team that maintained security of assets and personnel from the 114th Fighter Wing during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:01
    Photo ID: 7140494
    VIRIN: 220408-Z-FF222-1017
    Resolution: 1780x2670
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAWTS-1
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 Fighter Wing
    WTI 2-22

