U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Jared Mangenhausen, 114th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, patrols the flight line on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 8, 2022. Mangenhausen was part of a dedicated patrol team that maintained security of assets and personnel from the 114th Fighter Wing during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 02:01 Photo ID: 7140494 VIRIN: 220408-Z-FF222-1017 Resolution: 1780x2670 Size: 3.39 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing participates in WTI 2-22 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.