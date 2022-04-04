Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220404-N-VJ326-2124 [Image 8 of 8]

    220404-N-VJ326-2124

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220404-N-VJ326-2124 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell L. Smith speaks to the crew in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 4. MCPON Smith visited Tripoli to engage with Sailors and discuss their concerns, quality of life issues and champion Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday's “Get Real, Get Better” initiative. “Get Real, Get Better” is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    VIRIN: 220404-N-VJ326-2124
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220404-N-VJ326-2124 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

