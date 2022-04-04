220404-N-VJ326-2124 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell L. Smith speaks to the crew in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 4. MCPON Smith visited Tripoli to engage with Sailors and discuss their concerns, quality of life issues and champion Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday's “Get Real, Get Better” initiative. “Get Real, Get Better” is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:42 Photo ID: 7140083 VIRIN: 220404-N-VJ326-2124 Resolution: 714x1000 Size: 203.65 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220404-N-VJ326-2124 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.