    220404-N-TT639-1168 [Image 5 of 8]

    220404-N-TT639-1168

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220404-N-TT639-1168 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith, center, arrives aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:42
    Photo ID: 7140080
    VIRIN: 220404-N-TT639-1168
    Resolution: 3450x2464
    Size: 996.67 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220404-N-TT639-1168 [Image 8 of 8], by SN Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

