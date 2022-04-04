220404-N-TT639-1176 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 4, 2022) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith, left, arrives aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)
